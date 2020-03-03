DATA GOVERNANCE SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Data Governance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Governance Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Data Governance Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
erwin
OneSoft Connect
DATUM
Alteryx
The Synercon Group
Informatica
SAP
Alfresco
IDERA
Collibra
FileFacets
ObservePoint
Acaveo
Asigra
Coworkshop Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Governance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Governance Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Governance Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Governance Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Governance Software Market Size
2.2 Data Governance Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Governance Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Data Governance Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 erwin
12.1.1 erwin Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.1.4 erwin Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 erwin Recent Development
12.2 OneSoft Connect
12.2.1 OneSoft Connect Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.2.4 OneSoft Connect Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 OneSoft Connect Recent Development
12.3 DATUM
12.3.1 DATUM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.3.4 DATUM Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 DATUM Recent Development
12.4 Alteryx
12.4.1 Alteryx Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.4.4 Alteryx Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Alteryx Recent Development
12.5 The Synercon Group
12.5.1 The Synercon Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Governance Software Introduction
12.5.4 The Synercon Group Revenue in Data Governance Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 The Synercon Group Recent Development
Continued…….
