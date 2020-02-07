Data Fabric Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on Data Fabric Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Data fabric is a diversified data management platform that integrates real-time and historical data in an efficient manner. It is a software-enabled approach that helps a business connect distinct storage resources (such as cloud and on-premises storage) with data management and thereby restructure the latter. The exponential growth of unstructured and structured business data across various industry verticals in the recent past is likely to be a key driver of the data fabric market over the forecast period, besides the rapid progression from conventional techniques of data management (including the transfer of data from a data warehouse) toward new ones. Implementation of data fabric solutions in sectors such as retail & e-commerce, health care, telecommunication & banking, and financial services & insurances and the growing need for real-time running analytics are driving factors for the data fabric market. The lack of concern among customers is likely to propel the data fabric market over the next few years. The adoption of software-based technologies is expected to create additional scope for the development of the market over the forecast period. Big Data Fabrics is expected to ease and automate the process of analysis, thereby stemming valuable insights out of the wide volume of data.

The data fabric market is segmented by component into the software and services categories. In terms of usage, the market is segregated into the following groups: business process management, customer experience management, fraud detection & security management, sales & marketing management, governance, risk & compliance management, and others. Data fabric is extensively utilized for fraud detection & security management as a result of which this segment is likely to occupy a significant share in the market at the end of the forecast period. The rising acceptance of data fabric implemented for business process management coupled with the need to resolve business-related problems in real time and modernized operations are likely to drive this segment over the forecast period. Based on organizational size, the data fabric market is segmented into the following divisions: large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Small & medium scale enterprises are estimated to register a rapid growth rate owing to the spur in the demand for cloud-based data and on-demand fabric solutions due to their time-efficient and cost-effective properties. On the basis of end-use, the data fabric market is divided into the following segments: telecommunication & IT, health care, banking, financial, services & insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, manufacturing, energy, and others. BFSI held the dominant market share in 2016 and is predicted to retain its position over the forecast period, propelled by the increasing dependence on data generated from IT systems for financial transactions coupled with the need for data security.

Geographically, the data fabric market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to reflect a significant growth rate by the end of forecast period due to the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies. Government initiatives to develop smart cities in emerging countries such as China and India are estimated to motivate the data fabrics market in this region. North America constituted a prominent market share in 2016 and is likely to remain dominant over the forecast period due to the heavy investment in R&D of virtualization technologies in this region. Significant presence of global vendors in this region is expected to be one of the crucial driving factors for the growth of data fabrics market. U.S. is expected to retain its dominance for the data fabrics market at the end of forecast period.

Key players in the data fabrics market include international Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, Teradata, NetApp Inc., Software AG, Splunk Corporation, VMware, Inc., Informatica, Denodo Technologies, and Informatica Corporation, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

