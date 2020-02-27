DATA EXFILTRATION MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2024

This report focuses on the global Data Exfiltration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Exfiltration development in United States, Europe and China.
Data exfiltration, also called data extrusion, is the unauthorized transfer of data from a computer. Such a transfer may be manual and carried out by someone with physical access to a computer or it may be automated and carried out through malicious programming over a network.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The increasing need for organizations to reduce the misuse of the internet and enhance their employees’ productivity, and addressing the incidents of attacks on enterprises’ IT infrastructures are expected to drive the data exfiltration market. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the major countries, along with regulatory reforms and economic stability, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific (APAC). In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enterprises in a range of verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, education, and manufacturing, are expected to increase their investments in data exfiltration solutions and services.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3342661-global-data-exfiltration-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
Mcafee
Palo Alto Networks
Fortinet
Zscaler
Sophos
Trend Micro
Check Point Software Technologies
Juniper Networks
Fireeye
Digital Guardian
Barracuda Networks
Forcepoint
Iboss
Alert Logic
Cisco
GTB
Hillstone Networks
Clearswift (Ruag)
Netwrix
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
User Activity Monitoring
Antivirus/Anti-malware
Firewall
Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
Encryption
Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government and Defense
Retail and eCommerce
IT and Telecom
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3342661-global-data-exfiltration-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Exfiltration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Exfiltration Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Exfiltration Market Size
2.2 Data Exfiltration Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Exfiltration Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Data Exfiltration Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Exfiltration Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Exfiltration Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Exfiltration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Data Exfiltration Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Data Exfiltration Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Exfiltration Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Exfiltration Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Symantec
12.1.1 Symantec Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.2 Mcafee
12.2.1 Mcafee Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.2.4 Mcafee Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Mcafee Recent Development
12.3 Palo Alto Networks
12.3.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.3.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development
12.4 Fortinet
12.4.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.4.4 Fortinet Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.5 Zscaler
12.5.1 Zscaler Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.5.4 Zscaler Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Zscaler Recent Development
12.6 Sophos
12.6.1 Sophos Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.6.4 Sophos Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Sophos Recent Development
12.7 Trend Micro
12.7.1 Trend Micro Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.7.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
12.8 Check Point Software Technologies
12.8.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.8.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development
12.9 Juniper Networks
12.9.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Data Exfiltration Introduction
12.9.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Data Exfiltration Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
Continued….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com