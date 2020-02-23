Data Discovery Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

The global Data Discovery market has been broadly classified into Data Discovery components, i.e. solutions and services. The solutions market is estimated to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017. However, the services market is expected to grow at the high CAGR in the next five years, owing to factors such as high technological advancements, low budgetary requirements and requirements of various kinds of post and pre sales services.

In 2018, the global Data Discovery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Mcafee

HP

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies

IBM

Dell

EMC

Trend Micro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Consulting services

Managed Security Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Mid-Size

Enterprise

Large

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

