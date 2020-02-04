DATA DISCOVERY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY APPLICATIONS AND FORECAST TO 2022

This report studies the global Data Discovery market, analyzes and researches the Data Discovery development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Tableau Software
Alteryx
Logi Analytics
TIBCO Software Inc.
Pentaho Corporation
QlikTech International AB
Microsoft Corporation
MicroStrategy Inc.
ClearStory Data
SAS Institute Inc.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1759380-global-data-discovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Data Discovery can be split into
Web
Desktop
Mobile
Market segment by Application, Data Discovery can be split into
Public Sector
BFSI
Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Education
Energy
Automobile
Others
Table of Contents
Global Data Discovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Data Discovery
1.1 Data Discovery Market Overview
1.1.1 Data Discovery Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Data Discovery Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Data Discovery Market by Type
1.3.1 Web
1.3.2 Desktop
1.3.3 Mobile
1.4 Data Discovery Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Public Sector
1.4.2 BFSI
1.4.3 Telecom
1.4.4 Retail
1.4.5 Healthcare
1.4.6 Education
1.4.7 Energy
1.4.8 Automobile
1.4.9 Others
2 Global Data Discovery Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Data Discovery Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Tableau Software
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Data Discovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Alteryx
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Data Discovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Logi Analytics
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Data Discovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 TIBCO Software Inc.
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Data Discovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Pentaho Corporation
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Data Discovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 QlikTech International AB
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Data Discovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Microsoft Corporation
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Data Discovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 MicroStrategy Inc.
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Data Discovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 ClearStory Data
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Data Discovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 SAS Institute Inc.
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Data Discovery Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Data Discovery Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Data Discovery Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Data Discovery Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Data Discovery in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Data Discovery
5 United States Data Discovery Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Data Discovery Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Data Discovery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1759380-global-data-discovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com