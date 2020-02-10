Data Converters Market: Increasing usage of smart devices, mergers and acquisitions drives market

Data is basically of two forms: analog and digital in process and communication sector. Some processes require digital data while some require analog, the converter which converts the digital data into analog is called analog digital converter (ADC), and the converter which converts analog into digital data is called digital analog converter (DAC). There are various methods for data conversion. The data converters market is expanding due to the high demand and integration of smart devices. A particular operating system works in a particular manner and with either of two types of data, analog or digital, so as each time data variable is changed, the data is converted according to the operating system.

Demand for data converters for consumer electronics devices is significant for functions such as network signal processing, image processing, video calling and others through smartphones and tablets. Smart data converters allow a designer to employ the most cost-effective data processes and make the programming simpler, which improves the performance of the system. Several companies are working on creating a converter which consumes low power so that it becomes cost-effective, as there is demand for data converters in the market.

Major factors driving the data converters market are the increasing usage of smart devices, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product launches and developments, implemented by the companies operating in the data converter market, rising demand for test and measurement solutions by end-users, and the rise in demand for high-resolution images in scientific and medical applications. Radio frequency (RF) sampling data converters are witnessing a significant demand, as they enable system designers to utilize applications that comprise communication systems. However, the major restraining factors for the market are the integration of RF data converters into FPGA and system-on-chip (SoC) and a lack of knowledge about how much and where they need to be utilized in smart devices. Some companies still employ radio frequency data converters for simple and basic functions such as video calling, video streaming, image capture, and touch sensing. The manufacturing sectors are still not using these converters due to less availability and a lack of knowledge.

The data converter market is segmented based on application, industries, region, and type. In terms of type, the data converter market is segregated into high speed data converter and standard data converter. The industries where these data converter are used are consumer electronics, automotive, and manufacturing. Different features such as electronic stability program (EPS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), and remote key-less entry require data converter systems. The microcontroller unit (MCU) controls a wide range of components in a vehicle. The data converter market is estimated to expand at a steady pace, due to the rise in demand for data converters in the automotive informative systems. Moreover, the increase in network penetration, which works on the rate of 3G/4G compatibility in smartphones, is also estimated to fuel the data converters market.

In terms of region, the global data converters market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Europe. North America is the leading manufacturer of smart phones, PCs, tablets, and other devices, and witnesses high demand for data converters. Asia Pacific and Europe followed North America in the global data converters market in 2016 Companies are working in partnerships in the market for the enhancement of data converters solutions to propel the market opportunities.

Key players operating in the data converter market include Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Avia Semiconductor (Xiamen), Cirrus Logic, Datel, Faraday Technology, Intersil (Renesas), Iq-Analog, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, Nxp Semiconductors, On Semiconductor, Rohm, and Texas Instruments.