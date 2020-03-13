Data Colocation Market Global Analysis, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Data Colocation Market Scenario:

Data colocation refers to data center services provided to businesses to power & cool their servers, storage, networking and other computing devices. The data colocation facility leases server cabinets and cages, enables connections to its network & physical infrastructure, and provides optional services such as structured cabling, server monitoring, remote support and hardware leasing to the user. Colocation data centers usually serve as a bridge between on-premises and on-cloud data centers. It also helps organization in saving time, cost and disturbances of on-premises data centers which demand constant maintenance. The major driving factor for growth of data colocation market is its ability to provide access to managed security or hosting servers, central data storage, backups, firewalls, fire suppression systems, and environmental controls and the reduce the hassle of on-premises data centers that require constant maintenance, power, and cooling, to support the IT equipment. Data colocation also enables the organizations to increase their business potential by focusing on their core business and reducing their capabilities in recovery of catastrophes.

The global Data Colocation Market is expected to grow from USD 26 Billion in 2016 to USD 51 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 12%. The growth of this market can be constrained by the non-availability of huge locations near organizations for establishment of data centers.

The companies also has threat of losing control over servers thereby many organizations are taking less initiative to adopt the data colocation services.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2023

Major Key Players

Equinix, Inc.(U.S.)

SunGard availability services (U.S.)

CenturyLink, Inc.(U.S.)

CoreSite Realty Corporation(U.S.)

Global Switch Corporation (UK)

KDDI Telehouse Corporation (Japan)

Verizon Communication, Inc.(U.S.)

Interxion Holding NV (Netherlands, Europe)

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.(U.S.)

American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc. (U.S.)

Study Objectives of data colocation Market:



To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global data colocation market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global data colocation market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by service type, components, and end users.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global data colocation Market.

Segments:

The Global data colocation Market has been segmented on the basis of service type, components, and end users. Service type includes small scale and large scale services. Components comprises of network hardware, server & storage, cooling units and others.

End users includes healthcare, IT & telecom, energy, banking & insurance and government among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of data colocation market is being studied for areas such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the data colocation market due to its increasing data center requirements in IT capacity management. The colocation providers in North America region are leveraging their advanced technological architectures which are helping in increasing their market share. Furthermore, Asia pacific region is forecast to grow in the data colocation market in upcoming years owing to the vast increase in data production and therefore migration of organizations towards cloud.

The growth of Europe, on the other hand, can be attributed to show high growth opportunity in data colocation market due to the increasing investment by tech leaders into European IT market. For instance, Apple is investing to set up its data centers in Denmark and Ireland and Facebook has made investments in north Sweden for data colocation services.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-colocation-market-2023

Intended Audience:

Colocation service providers

IT companies

Software companies

Suppliers of manufacturing equipment’s

Government organizations

Banking sector

Cloud providers

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]