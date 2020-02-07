Data Centric Security Market | Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Market Segments, and Types 2025

Data centric security solutions helps organizations in protecting most focused sensitive data instead of protecting IT infrastructure which includes less important data. The data centric security solutions also helps in protecting sensitive information in the files and databases that contain data security centric solutions and provide security for cloud computing and other. The data centric security components includes encryption, encryption key management, data loss prevention, data discovery and classification of data, reporting & auditing and others.
The major factors driving the adoption of Data Centric Security are the key components which includes data tagging, encryption strategies, data loss prevention, gateways control, data discovery cloud access, identity management, cloud access and others. Moreover, rise in the usage of data centric security solutions in cloud, has improved the adoption rate of cloud access security broker solutions.
In 2018, the global Data Centric Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Centric Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Centric Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
IBM
Nascio
AK Systems
HP
Symantec
Ericsson
Accenture
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Protection
Data Governance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government & Defense
Telecom & IT
Retail & Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
