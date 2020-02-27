DATA-CENTRIC SECURITY 2019 GLOBAL MARKET – KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, OUTLOOK, SWOT ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Data-Centric Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data-Centric Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

Imperva (US)

Informatica (US)

Oracle (US)

Varonis Systems (US)

AvePoint (US)

BlueTalon (US)

Dataguise (US)

Datiphy (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

NextLabs (US)

Protegrity (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional

Managed

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data-Centric Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Professional

1.4.3 Managed

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data-Centric Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Government and Public Sector

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data-Centric Security Market Size

2.2 Data-Centric Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data-Centric Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data-Centric Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data-Centric Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data-Centric Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Data-Centric Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Data-Centric Security Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data-Centric Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data-Centric Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data-Centric Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM (US)

12.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data-Centric Security Introduction

12.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Data-Centric Security Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

12.2 Imperva (US)

12.2.1 Imperva (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data-Centric Security Introduction

12.2.4 Imperva (US) Revenue in Data-Centric Security Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Imperva (US) Recent Development

12.3 Informatica (US)

12.3.1 Informatica (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data-Centric Security Introduction

12.3.4 Informatica (US) Revenue in Data-Centric Security Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Informatica (US) Recent Development

12.4 Oracle (US)

12.4.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data-Centric Security Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Data-Centric Security Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

12.5 Varonis Systems (US)

12.5.1 Varonis Systems (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data-Centric Security Introduction

12.5.4 Varonis Systems (US) Revenue in Data-Centric Security Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Varonis Systems (US) Recent Development

12.6 AvePoint (US)

12.6.1 AvePoint (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data-Centric Security Introduction

12.6.4 AvePoint (US) Revenue in Data-Centric Security Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 AvePoint (US) Recent Development

12.7 BlueTalon (US)

12.7.1 BlueTalon (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data-Centric Security Introduction

12.7.4 BlueTalon (US) Revenue in Data-Centric Security Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 BlueTalon (US) Recent Development

12.8 Dataguise (US)

12.8.1 Dataguise (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Data-Centric Security Introduction

12.8.4 Dataguise (US) Revenue in Data-Centric Security Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Dataguise (US) Recent Development

12.9 Datiphy (US)

12.9.1 Datiphy (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Data-Centric Security Introduction

12.9.4 Datiphy (US) Revenue in Data-Centric Security Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Datiphy (US) Recent Development

12.10 Micro Focus (UK)

12.10.1 Micro Focus (UK) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Data-Centric Security Introduction

12.10.4 Micro Focus (UK) Revenue in Data-Centric Security Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Micro Focus (UK) Recent Development

Continued….

