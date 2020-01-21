Data Centre Networking Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Alkatel lucent , Cisco , Dell , EMC , IBM and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Data Centre Networking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Centre Networking market by product type and applications/end industries.

The use of new technological trends such as virtualization and cloud computing is rapidly rising in the industry. The convergence of cloud, video and mobile services is impacting the data centre networks due to which the market is very lucrative. Data centers are classified into two categories: internet-facing data centre that can be utilized by a large number of users and enterprise data centre, which can be utilized by a smaller number of users.

The global Data Centre Networking market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Centre Networking.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alkatel lucent

Cisco

Dell

EMC

IBM

Extreme

HP

Intel

Microsoft

VmWare

NEC

Juniper

Fujitsu

Equinix

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ethernet Switches

Storage Area Network (San) Routers

Application Delivery Controller (ADC)

Network Security Equipment

Wan Optimization Appliance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking financial services and insurance

Government

Information technology

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Retail

Academics

Media and Entertainment

