Data Centre 2019 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2023

This report analyzes the global data center market by type (corporate data centers, web hosting data centers), density (low, medium, high, extreme), and verticals (banking & financial services, telecom & IT, government, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global data center market include:

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (U.S)

• IBM Corporation (U.S)

• Hitachi Ltd (Japan)

• Cisco System, Inc. (U.S)

• Hewlett-Packard Inc. (U.S)

• EMC Corporation (U.S)

• CyrusOne (U.S)

• Global Switch (U.K)

• DuPont Fabros Technology (U.S)

• Telehouse (U.K)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of type, the global data center market has been categorized into the following segments:

Corporate data centers

• Web hosting data centers

On the basis of density, the global data center market has been categorized into the following segments:

Low

• Medium

• High

• Extreme

On the basis of verticals, the global data center market has been categorized into the following segments:

Banking & Financial Services

• Telecom & IT

• Government

• Healthcare

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Heterogeneous Network

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Global Data Center Market, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Type

6.2.1.1 Corporate Data Centers

6.2.1.2 Webhosting Data Centers

6.2.2 By Density

6.2.2.1 Low

6.2.2.2 Medium

6.2.2.3 High

6.2.2.4 Extreme

6.2.3 By Vertical

6.2.3.1 Banking And Financial Services

6.2.3.2 Telecom And It

6.2.3.3 Government

6.2.3.4 Healthcare

6.2.3.5 Others

6.2.4 By Region

6.2.4.1 North America

6.2.4.1.1 U.S.

6.2.4.1.2 Canada

6.2.4.1.3 Mexico

6.2.4.2 Europe

6.2.4.2.1 U.K.

6.2.4.2.2 Germany

6.2.4.2.3 France

6.2.4.2.4 Italy

6.2.4.2.5 Rest Of The Europe

6.2.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.4.3.1 China

6.2.4.3.2 Japan

6.2.4.3.3 South Korea

6.2.4.3.4 India

6.2.4.3.5 Rest Of The Asia Pacific

6.2.4.4 Rest Of The World

Continued……

