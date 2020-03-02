DATA CENTER VIDEO ON DEMAND (VOD) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

Video on demand is a programming system which allows users to select and watch/listen to video or audio content such as movies and TV shows whenever they choose, rather than at a scheduled broadcast time.
The global data center video on demand market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
VOD Server
Video Server
Segmentation by application:
Entertainment
Education and Training
Network Video Kiosks
Online Commerce
Digital Libraries
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
EMC
Dell
ARRIS
NetFlix
LoveFilm
Huawei Technologies
SeaChange
NetApp
DirecTV
HP
Harris
Cisco Systems
Apple
Alcatel-Lucent
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Segment by Type
2.2.1 VOD Server
2.2.2 Video Server
2.2.3 Storage Area Network
2.3 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Entertainment
2.4.2 Education and Training
2.4.3 Network Video Kiosks
2.4.4 Online Commerce
2.4.5 Digital Libraries
2.5 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) by Players
3.1 Global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 EMC
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Product Offered
11.1.3 EMC Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 EMC News
11.2 Dell
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Product Offered
11.2.3 Dell Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Dell News
11.3 ARRIS
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Product Offered
11.3.3 ARRIS Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 ARRIS News
11.4 NetFlix
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Product Offered
11.4.3 NetFlix Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 NetFlix News
11.5 LoveFilm
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Product Offered
11.5.3 LoveFilm Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 LoveFilm News
11.6 Huawei Technologies
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Product Offered
11.6.3 Huawei Technologies Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Huawei Technologies News
11.7 SeaChange
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Product Offered
11.7.3 SeaChange Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 SeaChange News
11.8 NetApp
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Product Offered
11.8.3 NetApp Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 NetApp News
……Continued
