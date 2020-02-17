Data Center Switch Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Data Center Switch market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Data Center Switch market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Cisco (US)
Arista Networks (US)
Huawei (China)
HPE (US)
Juniper Networks (US)
NEC (Japan)
Lenovo (China)
Mellanox Technologies (US)
Extreme Networks (US)
Fortinet (US)
ZTE (China)
D-Link (Taiwan)
Silicom (Israel)
QCT (Taiwan)
Dell (US)
Bay Microsystems (US)
Cumulus Networks (US)
Edgecore Networks (Taiwan)
Centec Networks (China)
H3C Technologies (China)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ethernet
Fiber Channel
InfiniBand
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Telecom
Government
Cloud
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Data Center Switch Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Data Center Switch
1.1 Data Center Switch Market Overview
1.1.1 Data Center Switch Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Data Center Switch Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Data Center Switch Market by Type
1.4 Data Center Switch Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Data Center Switch Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Data Center Switch Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cisco (US)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Data Center Switch Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Arista Networks (US)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Data Center Switch Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Huawei (China)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Data Center Switch Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 HPE (US)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Data Center Switch Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Juniper Networks (US)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Data Center Switch Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 NEC (Japan)
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Data Center Switch Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Lenovo (China)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Data Center Switch Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Mellanox Technologies (US)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Data Center Switch Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Extreme Networks (US)
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Data Center Switch Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Fortinet (US)
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Data Center Switch Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 ZTE (China)
3.12 D-Link (Taiwan)
…….
4 Global Data Center Switch Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Data Center Switch Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Data Center Switch Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Data Center Switch in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Data Center Switch
5 United States Data Center Switch Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Data Center Switch Development Status and Outlook
7 China Data Center Switch Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Data Center Switch Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Data Center Switch Development Status and Outlook
10 India Data Center Switch Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Data Center Switch Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Data Center Switch Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Data Center Switch Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Data Center Switch Market Dynamics
12.1 Data Center Switch Market Opportunities
12.2 Data Center Switch Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Data Center Switch Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Data Center Switch Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
