Data Center Security Market 2019 Global Size, Growth Status, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2023

The report on the global Data Center Security market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Data center refers to repositories of business data, requiring a dedicated security effort in order to prevent them from different threat and attacks. Data center security aims to make the business data less accessible to hackers or anyone who is seeking unauthorized access for the same. The data center security solutions are also expected to be flexible, effective and easy to manage.

Increasing demand for mobile applications and growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping platforms are other major factors driving the growth of the global data center security market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the security of data and increasing adoption of data center solutions is boosting the growth of the market.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4785

Major Key Players

Hewlett Packard (U.S.),

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.),

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Schneider Electric SE (France),

McAfee, Inc. (U.S.),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Intel Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan), Tyco International (Ireland), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.) and Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

According to MRFR, The global Data Center Security Market is projected to reach USD 15 billion at a CAGR of over 13% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023

Future Constraints and Drivers Impacting the Market Growth

The growing popularity of online shopping platforms and e-commerce industry along with the growing demand for mobile applications are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of data center security market globally. Increasing adoption of data center solutions and growing awareness regarding data security is also boosting the market growth during the assessment period. Also, the presence of technology giants like Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Fortinet Inc., McAfee Inc., and others are expected to spur the market growth.

With the increasing acceptance of virtualization, cloud services, and big data, the demand for reliable and secure data storage has grown. Besides, with an increasing volume of critical data and confidential information, the importance of protecting the information has risen which further leads to the growth of the data security market.

Regional Analysis

The North American region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to rising technological enhancements and increasing demand for data center security solutions and services across various enterprises in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing implementation cloud based technologies is another major factor driving the growth of Data Center Security market in the region.

The global data center security market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas, Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of mobile devices enabled with NFC services across various industry verticals.

Segmentation:

The data center security market is segmented by data center type, component, and vertical. On the basis of component, the market is divided into solution and services. The solution segment is further segmented into logical security solutions and physical security solutions. The services segment is further segmented into managed services, integration and deployment and consulting services. On the basis of data center type, the market is segmented into enterprise data center, mid-sized data center, and large data center. On the basis of vertical, the data center security market is segmented into healthcare, media & entertainment, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government & defense, and others.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-security-market-4785

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

System Integrators

Consulting Services providers

Government Bodies

Hospitality Sector

Telecom Operators

IT Services Provides

Cloud Services Providers

Data Center Vendors

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Data Center Security Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Data Center Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Data Center Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Data Center Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Latin America Data Center Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Data Center Security market segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Data Center Security Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global Data Center Security Market

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]