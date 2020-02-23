Data Center RFID Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

In 2018, the global Data Center RFID market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Center RFID status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center RFID development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
RF Code
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Hewlett-Packard
GAO RFID
Omni-ID
Alien Technology Corporation
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tags
Readers
Antennas
Other Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom and IT
Government and Public
Transportation and Logistics
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center RFID status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center RFID development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Center RFID Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Tags
1.4.3 Readers
1.4.4 Antennas
1.4.5 Other Hardware
1.4.6 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Center RFID Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Telecom and IT
1.5.3 Government and Public
1.5.4 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Media and Entertainment
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Center RFID Market Size
2.2 Data Center RFID Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Center RFID Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Data Center RFID Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Center RFID Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Center RFID Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Data Center RFID Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Data Center RFID Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Data Center RFID Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Center RFID Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center RFID Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 RF Code
12.1.1 RF Code Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Center RFID Introduction
12.1.4 RF Code Revenue in Data Center RFID Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 RF Code Recent Development
12.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation
12.2.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Center RFID Introduction
12.2.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation Revenue in Data Center RFID Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Hewlett-Packard
12.3.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Center RFID Introduction
12.3.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Data Center RFID Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development
12.4 GAO RFID
12.4.1 GAO RFID Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Center RFID Introduction
12.4.4 GAO RFID Revenue in Data Center RFID Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 GAO RFID Recent Development
12.5 Omni-ID
12.5.1 Omni-ID Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Center RFID Introduction
12.5.4 Omni-ID Revenue in Data Center RFID Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Omni-ID Recent Development
12.6 Alien Technology Corporation
12.6.1 Alien Technology Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Center RFID Introduction
12.6.4 Alien Technology Corporation Revenue in Data Center RFID Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Alien Technology Corporation Recent Development
……Continued
