DATA CENTER PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Data Center Physical Security Market 2018

This report focuses on the global Data Center Physical Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Physical Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The major players in global market include

Honeywell,

Robert Bosch,

Assa Abloy,

Morpho (Safran),

Hikvision Digital Technology,

Tyco International, Siemens,

Schneider Electric,

Dahua Technology,

Axis Communication,

Cisco Systems.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Data Center Physical Security for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

On the basis of product, the Data Center Physical Security market is primarily split into

Video Surveillance

Monitoring Solutions

Access Control Solutions

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

IT and Telecom

BFSI(Financial institution, Bank, Insurance company)

Government

Healthcare

Energy

Others (Education and Retail)

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Data Center Physical Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Data Center Physical Security Market Overview

1.1.1 Data Center Physical Security Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Data Center Physical Security Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017)

1.2.1 United States Data Center Physical Security Market Status and Outlook

1.2.2 EU Data Center Physical Security Market Status and Outlook

1.2.3 Japan Data Center Physical Security Market Status and Outlook

1.2.4 China Data Center Physical Security Market Status and Outlook

1.2.5 India Data Center Physical Security Market Status and Outlook

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Data Center Physical Security Market Status and Outlook

1.3 Classification of Data Center Physical Security by Product

1.3.1 Global Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Global Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016

1.3.3 Video Surveillance

1.3.4 Monitoring Solutions

1.3.5 Access Control Solutions

1.4 Data Center Physical Security Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 IT and Telecom

1.4.2 BFSI(Financial institution, Bank, Insurance company)

1.4.3 Government

2 Global Data Center Physical Security Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Data Center Physical Security Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2012-2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Honeywell

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Honeywell Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Robert Bosch

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Robert Bosch Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Assa Abloy

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Assa Abloy Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Morpho (Safran)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Morpho (Safran) Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Hikvision Digital Technology

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Hikvision Digital Technology Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Tyco International

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Tyco International Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Siemens

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Siemens Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Schneider Electric

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Schneider Electric Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Dahua Technology

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Dahua Technology Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Axis Communication

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Axis Communication Data Center Physical Security Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Cisco Systems

4 Global Data Center Physical Security Market Size by Product and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Data Center Physical Security Market Size by Product (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Data Center Physical Security Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Data Center Physical Security in Future

4.4 Top Consumer / End Users of Data Center Physical Security

Continued…..



