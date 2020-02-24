Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2019 – Global Industry Applications Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

This report focus on Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market. As data centers get denser, they get hotter. Liquid immersion cooling could replace conventional air cooling methods for greater server and data center density.

The Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in the number of hyper-scale data centers and incorporation of advanced engineered coolants. The liquid immersion cooling solutions offer cooling of hyper-scale data centers with lower carbon footprint, thus driving market demand for direct liquid cooling solution in the data center liquid immersion cooling market.

In 2018, the global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alfa lava AB

Asetek

CoolIT Systems, Inc

Green Data Center LLP

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc

Horizon Computing Solutions, Inc

IBM Co.

Midas Green Technologies LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Fujitsu

Vertiv Co.

Chilldyne Inc.

Liquid Cool Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Submer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Phase Cooling

Two Phase Cooling

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Hyper-Scale Data Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Single Phase Cooling

1.4.3 Two Phase Cooling

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Data Centers

1.5.3 Large Data Centers

1.5.4 Hyper-Scale Data Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Size

2.2 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Alfa lava AB

12.1.1 Alfa lava AB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Introduction

12.1.4 Alfa lava AB Revenue in Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Alfa lava AB Recent Development

12.2 Asetek

12.2.1 Asetek Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Introduction

12.2.4 Asetek Revenue in Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Asetek Recent Development

12.3 CoolIT Systems, Inc

12.3.1 CoolIT Systems, Inc Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Introduction

12.3.4 CoolIT Systems, Inc Revenue in Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 CoolIT Systems, Inc Recent Development

12.4 Green Data Center LLP

12.4.1 Green Data Center LLP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Introduction

12.4.4 Green Data Center LLP Revenue in Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Green Data Center LLP Recent Development

12.5 Green Revolution Cooling, Inc

12.5.1 Green Revolution Cooling, Inc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Introduction

12.5.4 Green Revolution Cooling, Inc Revenue in Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Green Revolution Cooling, Inc Recent Development

12.6 Horizon Computing Solutions, Inc

12.6.1 Horizon Computing Solutions, Inc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Introduction

12.6.4 Horizon Computing Solutions, Inc Revenue in Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Horizon Computing Solutions, Inc Recent Development

12.7 IBM Co.

12.7.1 IBM Co. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Co. Revenue in Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 IBM Co. Recent Development

……Continued

