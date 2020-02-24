Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2019 – Global Industry Applications Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

This report focus on Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market. As data centers get denser, they get hotter. Liquid immersion cooling could replace conventional air cooling methods for greater server and data center density.
The Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in the number of hyper-scale data centers and incorporation of advanced engineered coolants. The liquid immersion cooling solutions offer cooling of hyper-scale data centers with lower carbon footprint, thus driving market demand for direct liquid cooling solution in the data center liquid immersion cooling market.
In 2018, the global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alfa lava AB
Asetek
CoolIT Systems, Inc
Green Data Center LLP
Green Revolution Cooling, Inc
Horizon Computing Solutions, Inc
IBM Co.
Midas Green Technologies LLC
Rittal GmbH & Co.
Schneider Electric SE
Fujitsu
Vertiv Co.
Chilldyne Inc.
Liquid Cool Solutions
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Submer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single Phase Cooling
Two Phase Cooling
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Hyper-Scale Data Centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Single Phase Cooling
1.4.3 Two Phase Cooling
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Data Centers
1.5.3 Large Data Centers
1.5.4 Hyper-Scale Data Centers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Size
2.2 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
