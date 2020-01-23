Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market – An Array Of Graphics And Analysis Of Major Industry Segments

As per the projections of the TMR report, the demand in the global data center IT asset disposition market will increase at an impressive CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, estimating it to reach a valuation of US$13.87 bn by the end of 2025, substantially up from its evaluated worth of US$7.74 bn in 2016.

Some of the key companies currently operating in the global data center IT asset disposition market are: Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Arrow Electronics, Inc., Apto Solutions, Inc., CloudBlue Technologies, Inc (Ingram Micro, Inc.), LifeSpan International, Inc., Iron Mountain Incorporated., ITRenew Inc., TES-AMM Pte Ltd., and Sims Recycling Ltd.

Global data center IT asset disposition market is experiencing growth owing to the factors such as remarketing and reselling of obsolete IT equipment. In addition, technological advancements leading to timely upgrades of IT equipment is expected to fuel the demand for data center IT asset disposition in coming years.

Apart from this, the substantial growth of the data center ITAD market can be expected in coming years due to the presence of a large number of data centers across the globe, which generate a considerable amount of IT waste.

Data center IT asset disposition market is segmented on the basis of asset type, and service. Based on asset type global data center IT asset disposition market is categorized into server, memory modules, HDD, CPU, GBIC, line cards, desktops, laptops and SSD. Among these services, SSD, memory module and server segment are the major asset types supplementing the growth of data center IT asset disposition market in forthcoming years.

By service, global data center IT asset disposition market is categorized into data sanitation/ destruction, remarketing/resale and recycling. Among these services, data sanitation/ destruction and remarketing/resale are the key segments supplementing the growth of data center IT asset disposition market.

