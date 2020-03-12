Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Data Center IT Asset Disposition market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Center IT Asset Disposition market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Data Center IT Asset Disposition market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Data Center IT Asset Disposition in 2016.

In the industry, Arrow Electronics profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Sims Recycling and IBM ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.77%, 7.51% and 5.78% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are mainly nine types of Data Center IT Asset Disposition, including Servers, Memory modules, HDD, CPU, GBIC, Line cards, Desktops, Laptops and SSD. And Desktops is the main type for Data Center IT Asset Disposition, and the Desktops reached a sales value of approximately 1384.35 M USD in 2016, with 17.88% of global sales volume.

Although sales of Data Center IT Asset Disposition brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital but without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The global Data Center IT Asset Disposition market is valued at 8320 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 12300 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Sims Recycling Ltd.

IBM

HPE

Atlantix Global Systems

Iron Mountain Incorporated.

GEEP

Dell Inc.

ITRenew Inc.

Apto Solutions, Inc.

CloudBlue

Dataserv

TES-AMM Pte Ltd.

LifeSpan International, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Servers

Memory modules

HDD

CPU

GBIC

Line cards

Desktops

Laptops

SSD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Remarketing/Resale

Recycling

