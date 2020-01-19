Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Exceptional rise in internet traffic with a dynamic migration to cloud-based services is forcing content service, network services providers, and internet service providers to enhance the connectivity of data centers. Thus, vendors of data centers are focused on building an optimized data centers interconnect (DCI) infrastructure, which is scalable, efficient, and secure. DCI is an emerging optical technology design that connects two or more than two data centers.

Data center has become an important part of organizations and almost every industry dealing in the technology media sector is using it or has its own data center. DCI is a comprehensive real-time solution that helps in connectivity, data storage, and offers quick access to a huge database. It is a more cost-effective solution than the traditional data center, which witnessed high demand around five years ago.

In 2018, the global Data Center Interconnect Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Interconnect Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Interconnect Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ADVA Optical Networking

Avaya

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

Coriant

Dell

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Infinera Corporation

Juniper Networks

Nokia Corporation

VMware

ZTE Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Communication

Government & Public Sector

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

