Data Center Interconnect Platforms 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Exceptional rise in internet traffic with a dynamic migration to cloud-based services is forcing content service, network services providers, and internet service providers to enhance the connectivity of data centers. Thus, vendors of data centers are focused on building an optimized data centers interconnect (DCI) infrastructure, which is scalable, efficient, and secure. DCI is an emerging optical technology design that connects two or more than two data centers.
Data center has become an important part of organizations and almost every industry dealing in the technology media sector is using it or has its own data center. DCI is a comprehensive real-time solution that helps in connectivity, data storage, and offers quick access to a huge database. It is a more cost-effective solution than the traditional data center, which witnessed high demand around five years ago.
In 2018, the global Data Center Interconnect Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Center Interconnect Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Interconnect Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ADVA Optical Networking
Avaya
Ciena Corporation
Cisco Systems
Coriant
Dell
Fujitsu
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Infinera Corporation
Juniper Networks
Nokia Corporation
VMware
ZTE Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Communication
Government & Public Sector
Banking and Finance
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Retail & E-Commerce
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Interconnect Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Interconnect Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
