Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2019

Data center infrastructure management solutions market is the increased focus on automation among enterprises. Data center automation is a cost-effective process.

In 2018, the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nlyte

Panduit

Schneider Electric

Sunbird

Vertiv

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Devices

Software System

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy Management

Power Management

Network Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior yearhas beenconsidered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware Devices

1.4.3 Software System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Energy Management

1.5.3 Power Management

1.5.4 Network Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size

2.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Nlyte

12.1.1 Nlyte Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Nlyte Revenue in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Nlyte Recent Development

12.2 Panduit

12.2.1 Panduit Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Panduit Revenue in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Panduit Recent Development

12.3 Schneider Electric

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.4 Sunbird

12.4.1 Sunbird Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Sunbird Revenue in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Sunbird Recent Development

12.5 Vertiv

12.5.1 Vertiv Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Vertiv Revenue in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Vertiv Recent Development

Continued…..

