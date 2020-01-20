Data Center Equipment Market 2019 Global Growth, Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecast To 2025

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems.

A data center generally includes redundan or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls and various security devices.

In 2018, the global Data Center Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3694744-global-data-center-equipment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Data Center Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei Technologies

Cisco Systems

Nokia

Avaya

Dell

Juniper Networks

NetApp

EMC

Hewlett Packard

IBM

Oracle

Fujitsu Corporationand QNAP Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Servers

Storage Devices

Power Distribution Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication & IT

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Banking & Finance

Business Enterprises

Educational Institutes

Media & Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Center Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Servers

1.4.3 Storage Devices

1.4.4 Power Distribution Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Center Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Telecommunication & IT

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Banking & Finance

1.5.8 Business Enterprises

1.5.9 Educational Institutes

1.5.10 Media & Entertainment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Huawei Technologies

12.1.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Center Equipment Introduction

12.1.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Data Center Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Center Equipment Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Data Center Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 Nokia

12.3.1 Nokia Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Center Equipment Introduction

12.3.4 Nokia Revenue in Data Center Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.4 Avaya

12.4.1 Avaya Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Center Equipment Introduction

12.4.4 Avaya Revenue in Data Center Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.5 Dell

12.5.1 Dell Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Center Equipment Introduction

12.5.4 Dell Revenue in Data Center Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Dell Recent Development

12.6 Juniper Networks

12.6.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Center Equipment Introduction

12.6.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Data Center Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

12.7 NetApp

12.7.1 NetApp Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Center Equipment Introduction

12.7.4 NetApp Revenue in Data Center Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 NetApp Recent Development

12.8 EMC

12.8.1 EMC Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Data Center Equipment Introduction

12.8.4 EMC Revenue in Data Center Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 EMC Recent Development

12.9 Hewlett Packard

12.9.1 Hewlett Packard Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Data Center Equipment Introduction

12.9.4 Hewlett Packard Revenue in Data Center Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Hewlett Packard Recent Development

12.10 IBM

12.10.1 IBM Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Data Center Equipment Introduction

12.10.4 IBM Revenue in Data Center Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 IBM Recent Development

12.11 Oracle

12.12 Fujitsu Corporationand QNAP Systems

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3694744-global-data-center-equipment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)