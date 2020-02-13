Data Center Energy Management Solution Market Drives, Emerging Trends, Key Value And Forecast 2026

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Data Center Energy Management Solution Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its database.

Data Center Energy Management Solution Market: Overview

Data centers is a type of physical or virtual infrastructure used by enterprises for housing various computers, servers, and networking systems along with components for storing and processing high volumes of data and serving it to clients in a client-to-server architecture. These data centers basically serve as principal repositories of IT equipment that include servers, networking switches, storage subsystems, routers, and firewalls.

The data center energy management ensures maintaining of reliable connections between the data center and companies containing critical information that is already stored with the center. Data centers is a facility composed of several networked computers and storage devices that organization uses to organize, store, process and disperse large amounts of data. Any business heavily relies on data for its day-to-day operations. Organization’s most critical processes take place in data centers. Due to all these reasons, there is need to manage the energy in the data center to reduce the data center energy footprint. Several companies such as Apple Inc., IBM have come up with innovative techniques to reduce the nonrenewable energy requirements for their data centers. These companies are using renewable energy resources to reduce the data center energy footprint. Data center companies are looking to improve their rack designs for energy management of different equipment’s used in datacenters in such a way, that racks can naturally act as a heat sink and cool down the servers and storage devices placed on these racks.

Data Center Energy Management Solution Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for storage space, processing power, increased bandwidths and the need for redundancy of data has led to increased use of data centers. Increasing usage of renewable energy across data centers is the key factor for data center energy management solution market. There are also various other factors such as stringent government regulations on carbon footprint can lead to increased adoption on the usage of energy management systems across data centers. However, there are certain restraints such as high initial set up cost for renewable energy equipment’s can hinder the data center energy management solution market.

Data Center Energy Management Solution Market: Key Segments

The data center energy management solution market has been segmented based on deployment, enterprise size and region. Based on deployment, the data center energy management solution market is segmented into cloud based and on-premise deployment models. The cloud based deployment model segment is estimated to grow at higher pace. This is attributed to the rise in adoption of cloud-based technologies coupled with rising scalability offered by these technologies.

By enterprise size the data center energy management solution market is segmented as large, small and medium enterprises. Large enterprises are estimated to have major share in the global Data center energy management solution market, due to their rising investments.

Geographically, data center energy management solution market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the data center energy management solution market amongst the other regions. North America is expected to have major share in data center energy management solution market as most data networking and data security technology giant companies are located in this region.

Asia-Pacific-based data center energy management solution providers also have major opportunities lined up for them over the coming years. Countries such as India and China are showing a massive scope of data center energy management solution implementation during their current phase of industrialization. Shifting focus from generating more power to an efficient consumption of energy is the need of the hour in this region, as energy consumption is already crossing record highs. China is the largest consumer of energy in the world and its government is rapidly adopting guidelines and regulations to reduce the national carbon footprint. This is being done through the use of energy management software connected to sensors that help monitor and control a location’s power consumption.

Data Center Energy Management Solution Market: Key Players

Key players in the data center energy management solution market include Apple Inc., IBM, Cisco Systems, Equinix, FUJITSU, Eaton, NTT Communications, Digital Realty Trust, Global Switch, Du Pont Fabros technology, CyrusOne, China Telecomm and so on. These companies are adopt green energy for their energy requirements for datacenters. These companies are continuously investing in research and development to improve the energy efficiency in order to fulfill the energy requirements by datacenters.

