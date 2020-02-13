Data Center Cooling Market in the US to Grow at CAGR of 6.67% and Forecast to 2021

Cooling solutions are used in data centers to remove heat generated by the IT equipment. Many CRAC and CRAH units including air conditioners, chillers, cooling towers, economizers, humidifiers, and modern containment systems are used in data centers to furnish rack cooling. These cooling units use air, water, and liquid cooling systems for operation. The cooling process accounts for 40 percent of the electricity consumed in a data center. To reduce the OPEX of a data center, several modern cooling techniques are being adopted by the vendors. These innovations are expected to increase the demand for effective cooling solutions for data centers in the near future. Modern data center solutions are developed to enhance environment-friendly and green solutions to monitor energy consumption and minimize the effect on the environment.
The analysts forecast the Data Center Cooling market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.67 percent over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Data Center Cooling market in the US for the period 2015-2019. The market can be segmented based on Cooling System and Cooling Technology.
The report, Data Center Cooling Market in US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• Black Box Network Services
• Daikin
• Eaton
• ebm-papast
• Emerson Network Power
• Pentair
• Rittal
• Schneider Electric
• Stulz
• Trane
Other Prominent Vendors
• 3M
• 4Energy Intelligent Innovations
• Alfalaval
• Belden
• Construction Specialties International (Data Aire)
• Geist Global
• Munters
• QCooling
• Wakefield-vette (Coolentric)
Key Drivers
• Need to Reduce OPEX in Data Center
Key Challenges
• Increase in Energy Cost
Key Trends
• Liquid-immersion Cooling Solution
Table of Contents
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product and Solution Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.2.1 Market size and forecast for Room Cooling Solutions
06.2.2 Market size and forecast for Rack/Row Cooling Solutions
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Cooling System
07.1 Segmentation of Data Center Cooling Market in US by Cooling System 2015-2019
07.2 Air Conditioners
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Chillers
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Economizers
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.5 Cooling Towers
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.6 Others
07.6.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by Technology
08.1 Air-based Cooling Technology
08.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.2 Liquid-based Cooling Technology
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Market Sub-segmentation by Liquid-based Cooling Technology
09.1 Chilled Water-based Cooling Technology
09.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.2 Liquid-immersion Cooling Technology
09.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.3 Others
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
..…..Continued
