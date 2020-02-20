Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.47% and Forecast to 2020

— Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe 2017

A data center is an organized, centralized repository used by enterprises for the storage, management, and dissemination of data. It has become the most demanding business prospects in Western Europe due to its high reliability, scalability, and energy efficiency. The growing use of IoT, cloud, and data analytics has led high demand for data centers. Increased data volumes have created huge IP traffic, resulting in a slowdown of business processes. Traditional data centers consume considerable power and the cooling process is very slow.

This has led to the expansion of data centers and prompted enterprises to renovate and construct data centers in Western Europe. The data center construction includes design, infrastructure, electrical, mechanical, and security systems. The uptime institute certification process determines the facilities and functioning of a data center.

The analysts forecast the data center construction market in Western Europe to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the data center construction market in Western Europe for 2015-2019. The market can be segmented based on newly constructed and renovated data centers, which can be further sub-segmented into the type of construction (electrical, mechanical, and general construction) and by tier standardization (tier 1, 2, 3, and 4) .

The report, Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ACS Group

• BHP Design

• Bouygues Energies & Services

• Bruce Shaw

• Infiniti

• Jones Engineering Group

• Mercury Engineering

Other prominent vendors

• APL Data Center

• ECISA

• Future-Tech

• Hochtief

• Jerlaure

• M+W Group

• PM Group

• SISK Group

• Sudlows

Key drivers

• Increased use of cloud computing and big data analytics

Key challenges

• High operational cost of data centers

Key trends

• Heavy investments in data centers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

