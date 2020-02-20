Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.47% and Forecast to 2020

— Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe 2017
A data center is an organized, centralized repository used by enterprises for the storage, management, and dissemination of data. It has become the most demanding business prospects in Western Europe due to its high reliability, scalability, and energy efficiency. The growing use of IoT, cloud, and data analytics has led high demand for data centers. Increased data volumes have created huge IP traffic, resulting in a slowdown of business processes. Traditional data centers consume considerable power and the cooling process is very slow.
This has led to the expansion of data centers and prompted enterprises to renovate and construct data centers in Western Europe. The data center construction includes design, infrastructure, electrical, mechanical, and security systems. The uptime institute certification process determines the facilities and functioning of a data center.
The analysts forecast the data center construction market in Western Europe to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the data center construction market in Western Europe for 2015-2019. The market can be segmented based on newly constructed and renovated data centers, which can be further sub-segmented into the type of construction (electrical, mechanical, and general construction) and by tier standardization (tier 1, 2, 3, and 4) .
The report, Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ACS Group
• BHP Design
• Bouygues Energies & Services
• Bruce Shaw
• Infiniti
• Jones Engineering Group
• Mercury Engineering
Other prominent vendors
• APL Data Center
• ECISA
• Future-Tech
• Hochtief
• Jerlaure
• M+W Group
• PM Group
• SISK Group
• Sudlows
Key drivers
• Increased use of cloud computing and big data analytics
Key challenges
• High operational cost of data centers
Key trends
• Heavy investments in data centers
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01:Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04:Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05:Market landscape
Market overview
Evolution of data center design construction techniques
Market size and forecast
Type of construction
Five forces analysis
PART 06:Electrical construction segmentation
UPS
Energy storage
Generators
Transfer switches and switchgear
Others
PART 07:Mechanical construction segmentation
Cooling solutions
Racks
Others
PART 08:General construction segmentation
PART 09:Market segmentation by tier standards
Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 3
Tier 4
PART 10: Key leading countries
UK
Ireland
Germany
France
PART 11:Market drivers
PART 12:Impact of drivers
PART 13:Market challenges
PART 14:Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 15:Market trends
PART 16:Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 17:Key vendor analysis
ACS Group
Bouygues Construction
BHP Design
BruceShaw
Infiniti
Jones Engineering Group
Mercury Engineering
..…..Continued
