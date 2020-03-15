Data Center Construction Market 2017 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Data Center Construction Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as Telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

AECOM

Arup Group

Corgan Associates

DPR Construction

Fluor

HDR Architecture

Holder Construction Group

ISG Construction

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jones Engineering

Nakano Corporation

Schneider Electric

SISK Group

Sweett Group

Turner Construction

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

By End-User / Application

UPS

Energy storage

Generators

Transfer switches and switchgear

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

6.2 by End-Use / Application

6.3 by Regions

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

7.2 by End-Use / Application

7.3 by Regions

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

8.2 by End-Use / Application

8.3 by Regions

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

9.2 by End-Use / Application

9.3 by Regions

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

10.2 by End-Use / Application

10.3 by Regions

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2018-2023)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2018-2023)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 AECOM

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Arup Group

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Corgan Associates

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 DPR Construction

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Fluor

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 HDR Architecture

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Holder Construction Group

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 ISG Construction

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Jacobs Engineering Group

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Jones Engineering

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Nakano Corporation

12.12 Schneider Electric

12.13 SISK Group

12.14 Sweett Group

12.15 Turner Construction

