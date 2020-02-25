Data Catalog Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2019-2025 Data Catalog Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

North America is the most competitive and rapidly changing data catalog market in the world. The region has witnessed high adoption of data catalog solutions, due to the increasing demand for BI tools and higher adoption of digital technologies. The US and Canada are projected to extensively implement data catalog solutions. Hence, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global data catalog market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Data Catalog market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Catalog status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Catalog development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Collibra

Alation

TIBCO Software

Informatica

Alteryx

Datawatch

Microsoft

AWS

Waterline Data

Zaloni

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665382-global-data-catalog-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

BI Tools

Enterprise Applications

Mobile and Web Applications

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Catalog status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Catalog development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665382-global-data-catalog-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Catalog Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 BI Tools

1.4.3 Enterprise Applications

1.4.4 Mobile and Web Applications

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Catalog Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Catalog Market Size

2.2 Data Catalog Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Catalog Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Catalog Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Catalog Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Catalog Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Data Catalog Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Data Catalog Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Catalog Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Catalog Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Catalog Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Catalog Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Catalog Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Data Catalog Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Catalog Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Catalog Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Data Catalog Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Catalog Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Catalog Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Data Catalog Key Players in China

7.3 China Data Catalog Market Size by Type

7.4 China Data Catalog Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Data Catalog Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Data Catalog Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Data Catalog Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Data Catalog Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Data Catalog Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Data Catalog Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Data Catalog Key Players in India

10.3 India Data Catalog Market Size by Type

10.4 India Data Catalog Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Data Catalog Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Data Catalog Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Data Catalog Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Catalog Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Collibra

12.2.1 Collibra Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Catalog Introduction

12.2.4 Collibra Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Collibra Recent Development

12.3 Alation

12.3.1 Alation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Catalog Introduction

12.3.4 Alation Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Alation Recent Development

12.4 TIBCO Software

12.4.1 TIBCO Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Catalog Introduction

12.4.4 TIBCO Software Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 TIBCO Software Recent Development

12.5 Informatica

12.5.1 Informatica Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Catalog Introduction

12.5.4 Informatica Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Informatica Recent Development

12.6 Alteryx

12.6.1 Alteryx Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Catalog Introduction

12.6.4 Alteryx Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Alteryx Recent Development

12.7 Datawatch

12.7.1 Datawatch Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Catalog Introduction

12.7.4 Datawatch Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Datawatch Recent Development

12.8 Microsoft

12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Data Catalog Introduction

12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.9 AWS

12.9.1 AWS Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Data Catalog Introduction

12.9.4 AWS Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 AWS Recent Development

12.10 Waterline Data

12.10.1 Waterline Data Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Data Catalog Introduction

12.10.4 Waterline Data Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Waterline Data Recent Development

12.11 Zaloni

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349