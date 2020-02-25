Data Catalog Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2019-2025 Data Catalog Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
North America is the most competitive and rapidly changing data catalog market in the world. The region has witnessed high adoption of data catalog solutions, due to the increasing demand for BI tools and higher adoption of digital technologies. The US and Canada are projected to extensively implement data catalog solutions. Hence, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global data catalog market during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Data Catalog market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Catalog status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Catalog development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Collibra
Alation
TIBCO Software
Informatica
Alteryx
Datawatch
Microsoft
AWS
Waterline Data
Zaloni
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
BI Tools
Enterprise Applications
Mobile and Web Applications
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Catalog status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Catalog development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Catalog Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 BI Tools
1.4.3 Enterprise Applications
1.4.4 Mobile and Web Applications
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Catalog Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Catalog Market Size
2.2 Data Catalog Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Catalog Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Data Catalog Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Catalog Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Catalog Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Catalog Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Data Catalog Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Data Catalog Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Catalog Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Catalog Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Data Catalog Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Data Catalog Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Data Catalog Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Data Catalog Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Data Catalog Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Data Catalog Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Data Catalog Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Data Catalog Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Data Catalog Key Players in China
7.3 China Data Catalog Market Size by Type
7.4 China Data Catalog Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Data Catalog Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Data Catalog Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Data Catalog Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Data Catalog Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Data Catalog Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Data Catalog Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Data Catalog Key Players in India
10.3 India Data Catalog Market Size by Type
10.4 India Data Catalog Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Data Catalog Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Data Catalog Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Data Catalog Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Data Catalog Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Catalog Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Collibra
12.2.1 Collibra Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Catalog Introduction
12.2.4 Collibra Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Collibra Recent Development
12.3 Alation
12.3.1 Alation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Catalog Introduction
12.3.4 Alation Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Alation Recent Development
12.4 TIBCO Software
12.4.1 TIBCO Software Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Catalog Introduction
12.4.4 TIBCO Software Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 TIBCO Software Recent Development
12.5 Informatica
12.5.1 Informatica Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Catalog Introduction
12.5.4 Informatica Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Informatica Recent Development
12.6 Alteryx
12.6.1 Alteryx Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Catalog Introduction
12.6.4 Alteryx Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Alteryx Recent Development
12.7 Datawatch
12.7.1 Datawatch Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Catalog Introduction
12.7.4 Datawatch Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Datawatch Recent Development
12.8 Microsoft
12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Catalog Introduction
12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.9 AWS
12.9.1 AWS Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Data Catalog Introduction
12.9.4 AWS Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 AWS Recent Development
12.10 Waterline Data
12.10.1 Waterline Data Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Data Catalog Introduction
12.10.4 Waterline Data Revenue in Data Catalog Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Waterline Data Recent Development
12.11 Zaloni
Continued….
