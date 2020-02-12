Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Data Business in Oil and Gas Market to witness huge growth by 2025 | IBM, Dell EMC, Oracle, SAP, Cisco Software, SAS Institute, Microsoft, Accenture” to its huge collection of research reports.

Data generated in the oil and gas industry is increasing in volume, variety, and velocity. Oil and gas industry needs new technologies to integrate and interpret such large amounts of structured and unstructured data generated daily from different data sources such as seismic data, geological data, well logging data, etc.

It is anticipated that the upstream application segment will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. Upstream application segment is also classified by E&P lifecycle into exploration, development, and production segments.Exploration is the key segment in the E&P lifecycle of the oil and gas industry driven mainly by deep-water exploration activities, shale gas exploration activities, declined exploration costs and rising focus on near field explorations.

North America is projected to dominate the data business in oil and gasmarket due to presence of key industry players, increasing oil production, shale oil reserves, and necessary infrastructure. Asia Pacificis likely to observe strong growth opportunities during the forecast period dueto rising investments in the E&P sector.

In 2018, the global Data Business in Oil and Gas market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Business in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Business in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Dell EMC

Oracle

SAP

Cisco Software

SAS Institute

Microsoft

Accenture

Tata Consultancy Services

Hitachi Vantara

Schlumberger

Datawatch

Drillinginfo

Hortonworks

Newgen Software

Halliburton

Informatica

MapR Technologies

Cloudera

Palantir Solutions

Capgemini

OSIsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Big Data

Data Management

Direct Data Monetization

Market segment by Application, split into

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repository (NDR)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

