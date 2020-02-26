DATA BROKER MARKET RESEARCH REPORT 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report focuses on the global Data Broker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Broker development in United States, Europe and China.

Data Broker is a business that aggregates information from a variety of sources; processes it to enrich, cleanse or analyze it; and licenses it to other organizations. Data brokers can also license another company’s data directly, or process another organization’s data to provide them with enhanced results.

In 2017, the global Data Broker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Acxiom

Experian

Equifax

CoreLogic

TransUnion

Oracle

Lifelock

H.I.G. Capital

PeekYou

TowerData

Alibaba

Bloomberg

Datasift

FICO

RELX

Moody’s

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluver

Ignite Technologies

HG Data

IBM

Morningstar

Qlik

IHS Markit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unstructured Data

Structured Data

Custom Structure Data

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and FMCG

Manufacturing

Media

Government Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Broker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Broker development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

