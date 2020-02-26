DATA BROKER MARKET RESEARCH REPORT 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Data Broker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Broker development in United States, Europe and China.
Data Broker is a business that aggregates information from a variety of sources; processes it to enrich, cleanse or analyze it; and licenses it to other organizations. Data brokers can also license another company’s data directly, or process another organization’s data to provide them with enhanced results.
In 2017, the global Data Broker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Acxiom
Experian
Equifax
CoreLogic
TransUnion
Oracle
Lifelock
H.I.G. Capital
PeekYou
TowerData
Alibaba
Bloomberg
Datasift
FICO
RELX
Moody’s
Thomson Reuters
Wolters Kluver
Ignite Technologies
HG Data
IBM
Morningstar
Qlik
IHS Markit
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Unstructured Data
Structured Data
Custom Structure Data
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail and FMCG
Manufacturing
Media
Government Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
