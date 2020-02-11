Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market: Sophisticated Development Outlook 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

DAS (Data Analytics Supercomputer), also known as HPCC (High-Performance Computing Cluster), is an open source, data-intensive computing system platform developed by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The HPCC platform incorporates a software architecture implemented on commodity computing clusters to provide high-performance, data-parallel processing for applications utilizing big data.North America is dominating the market due to the presence of the global players in this region as well as high technological advancement. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market and expected to be the second biggest market by the end of forecast period. Currently Europe holds second position in the market but expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific by the end of forecast period.

In 2018, the global Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

PSSC Labs

Silicon Graphics International (SGI)

Intel

Dell

Hewlett Packard

Amazon Web Services

Bright Computing

Google

Microsoft

Advanced Micro Devices

Cisco Systems

TotalCAE

Cray

Cepoint Networks

Lenovo

Penguin Computing

Nor-Tech

RackMountPro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Life Science

Industrial Manufacturing

Banking

Defense

Gaming Industry

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

