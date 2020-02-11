Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market: Sophisticated Development Outlook 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
DAS (Data Analytics Supercomputer), also known as HPCC (High-Performance Computing Cluster), is an open source, data-intensive computing system platform developed by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The HPCC platform incorporates a software architecture implemented on commodity computing clusters to provide high-performance, data-parallel processing for applications utilizing big data.North America is dominating the market due to the presence of the global players in this region as well as high technological advancement. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market and expected to be the second biggest market by the end of forecast period. Currently Europe holds second position in the market but expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific by the end of forecast period.
To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2081373
In 2018, the global Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) development in United States, Europe and China.
Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-analytics-supercomputer-das-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc
The key players covered in this study
IBM
PSSC Labs
Silicon Graphics International (SGI)
Intel
Dell
Hewlett Packard
Amazon Web Services
Bright Computing
Google
Microsoft
Advanced Micro Devices
Cisco Systems
TotalCAE
Cray
Cepoint Networks
Lenovo
Penguin Computing
Nor-Tech
RackMountPro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-based
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2081373
Market segment by Application, split into
Life Science
Industrial Manufacturing
Banking
Defense
Gaming Industry
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me @ https://latestmarketnews1.blogspot.com