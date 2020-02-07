Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025

In todays world, increasing industrial automation and rise in demand for real time data analysis leads to adoption of data acquisition systems in enterprises. Data acquisition system is an integration of devices used to collect information by measuring an electrical and physical phenomenon with a computer. A data acquisition system consists of hardware components including sensors and a computer with a programmable software. The hardware component in a DAQ acts as an interface between signal and a PC. DAQ systems collect data from instruments and sensors attached to devices in various industrial sites and transmit that data to a central site for monitoring and controlling purpose.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2081993

Factors such as growing industrial automation requirements, increasing investments in infrastructure and renewable energy power plants are the factors driving the growth of data acquisition (DAQ) market. Moreover, increasing data monitoring requirements globally and increasing demand of the equipment for strategic decision-making in enterprise is resulting into the growth of data acquisition (DAQ) market.

In 2018, the global Data Acquisition (DAQ) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Acquisition (DAQ) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Acquisition (DAQ) development in United States, Europe and China.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-acquisition-daq-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

ABB

Emerson

Rockwell Automation

HBM

Adwin

Alstom

General Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG