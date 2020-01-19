Dark Chocolate Global Market Top Key Players – Lindt & Sprungli , Mars, Mondelez International, The Hershey Company , Godiva, Amano Artisan Chocolate and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Dark Chocolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the inorganic dark chocolate segment accounted for the major shares of this US chocolate market. Inorganic chocolates are more affordable and are widely used for consumption and gifting purposes. With the rising demand, the vendors in the market are launching new varieties which includes truffles, bars, and assortments with natural ingredients.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the major sales of dark chocolates in the US. These stores offer consumers a wide range of dark chocolates from various brands. Additionally, these stores also offer discounted prices and attractive shelf displays, which influence consumers to buy confectionery products such as dark chocolates from these stores.

The worldwide market for Dark Chocolate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lindt & Sprungli

Mars

Mondelez International

The Hershey Company

Godiva

Amano Artisan Chocolate

Divine Chocolate

Endangered Species Chocolate

Ferrero

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Nestle

Newman’s Own (No Limit)

Nibmor

Praim Group

Ritter Sport

Scharffen Berger

Sugarpova

Theo Chocolate

Vivra Chocolate

Vosges

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Organic Dark Chocolate

Inorganic Dark Chocolate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Dark Chocolate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Organic Dark Chocolate

1.2.2 Inorganic Dark Chocolate

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.2 Independent Retailers

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Online Retailers

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lindt & Sprungli

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Dark Chocolate Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Lindt & Sprungli Dark Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Mars

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Dark Chocolate Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mars Dark Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mondelez International

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Dark Chocolate Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mondelez International Dark Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 The Hershey Company

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Dark Chocolate Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 The Hershey Company Dark Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Godiva

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Dark Chocolate Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Godiva Dark Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

