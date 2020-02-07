Darbepoetin Alfa Market Report 2019 Research Methodology and Data Sources Overview by Trending Research Companies- AmgenÂ ,JohnsonÂ andÂ Johnson,KyowaÂ HakkoÂ Kirin,Novartis, Released by MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Darbepoetin Alfa Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Darbepoetin alfa (INN) is a re-engineered form of erythropoietin containing 5 amino acid changes (N30, T32, V87, N88, T90) resulting in the creation of 2 new sites for N-linked carbohydrate addition. It has a 3-fold longer serum half-life compared to epoetin alpha and epoetin beta. It stimulates erythropoiesis (increases red blood cell levels) by the same mechanism as rHuEpo (binding and activating the Epo receptor) and is used to treat anemia, commonly associated with chronic renal failure and cancer chemotherapy.

Request a sample copy at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/540715

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Darbepoetin Alfa includes Epogen, Procrit, Aranesp and others, and the proportion of Epogen in 2017 is about 45%.

Darbepoetin Alfa is widely used for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, Patients with Cancer others. The most proportion of Darbepoetin Alfa is used for the Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, and the proportion in 2017 is 62%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 41%.

The worldwide market for Darbepoetin Alfa is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Darbepoetin Alfa in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AmgenÂ

JohnsonÂ andÂ Johnson

KyowaÂ HakkoÂ Kirin

Novartis

3SBio

Browse full table of contents and data tables at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Darbepoetin-Alfa-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Epogen

Procrit

Aranesp

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Patients with Cancer

Others

Order a Purchase Report Copy at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/540715

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr.Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook