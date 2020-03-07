Dammar Gum Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Dammar gum is a resin mostly found in India and East Asian countries. Dammar gum is also known as Dammar or Damar gum. Dammar gum is a dried exudate derived from Dipterocarpaceae family trees, by tapping the trees or collected in the form of fossil from the ground. The content of the dammar gum is triterpenoid resins and its oxidation products such as dammarane, oleaonic acid, oleanane, and dammarenolic acid. Due to its clouding, glazing, stabilizing, and other properties it finds uses in industries such as food, paint, ink, varnish, and lacquer. Dammar gum resin is used in incense industry because it emits light lemony scent.

Dammar Gum market dynamics:

Dammar gum finds application in the wide array of industries due to its various characteristics. These applications in different industries are the main driver for the dammar gum market growth. Dammar gum is used in the food and beverage industry as a clouding agent and glazing agent. Dammar gum is used in varnish industry due to its glazing property. Besides glazing property dammar gum provides adhesion, color retention, flexibility, and resistance to fumes. Dammar gum is used in white enamel paint as it provides good adhesion and fume resistance. Due to the emission of aromatic scent, dammar gum is used in many Asian and Southeast Asia countries in an indigenous system of medicine mainly in India, Malaysia, and Indonesia etc. Dammar gum possesses good water-resistance property and is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a coating material of tablets.

The major driving factor for the growth of the dammar gum market is the growth of the food industry. Also increasing population is leading to growth in the construction and paint industry where the demand for dammar gum as a varnish in increasing. Also, urbanization leading to increased production of the vehicle is fueling dammar gum market growth.

However, due to increased demand for dammar gum, cutting of the Dipterocarpaceaefamily trees has increased by a tremendous amount. This is leading to deforestation on a huge scale and affecting the forest flora and fauna in the regions of Southeast and East Asia countries. Stringent rules and regulation are being implied by the governments of these countries which is affecting the market growth.

Dammar Gum market segmentation:

Dammar Gum market segmentation on the basis of the source:

Shorea

Agathis

Hopea

Other

Dammar Gum market segmentation on the basis of color:

White

Brown

Grey-brown

Pale yellow

Other

Dammar Gum market segmentation on the basis of end use:

Food

Incense

Varnish

Dentistry

Pharmaceutical

Other (paint, ink etc.)

Dammar Gum market segmentation on the basis of application:

Glazing agent

Stabilizer

Clouding agent

Adhesion

Other (water-repellant, fume resistance etc.)

Global Dammar Gum market: Key players

Dammar gum market is operated by small and regional manufacturers. Sennelier, Bandish Enterprises, Nexira Inc., Starlight, William Bernstein Company, and P.T. Samiraschem Indonesia are among the key players in the global dammar gum market.