Dairy Packaging Market Growth Rate, Future Forecast to 2023

Global Dairy Packaging Market Information: By Material (Glass, Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, and Others), Type (Bottles, Cans, Pouches, Boxes and Others), End-Use (Milk, Cheese, Butter, Frozen Products and Others), and Region – Forecast Till 2023

Synopsis of Dairy Packaging Market

Packaging provides protection, information, security, and other benefits. The main purpose of packaging is to provide products to the consumers in perfect condition. At the same time, it also provides information about product content, procedure, and ingredients information among others. Packaging plays an important role in the distribution of dairy products due to their short shelf-life . Proper and effective packaging prevents contamination as well as it is helpful in storage and transportation.

The dairy packaging industry has witnessed new packaging technologies as per the requirements and convenience of the consumers, According to MRFR analysis dairy packaging market reached a value of over USD 25 billion in the forecasted period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global dairy packaging market report include Amcor Limited , E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.), Berry Plastics, Inc. (U.S.), TetraPak Ltd (Switzerland), International Paper (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), MeadWestvaco Corporation (West Rock) (U.S.), Mondi PLC , Nampack Plastics, Rexam PLC (U.K.), and Ardagh Group (U.K.).

January 2018 –has pledged to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025 and has also planned to focus on significantly increasing its use of recycled materials.

November 2017 – Berry Global Group acquired Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc., a subsidiary of Griffon Corporation for USD 475 million.

Dairy Packaging Market Segmentation

The global Dairy Packaging Market is segmented based on material, type, end-use, and geography. On the basis of the material, it is classified into glass, paper & paperboard, plastic, and others. By the type, it is divided into bottles, cans, pouches, boxes, and others. The end-user segment includes milk, cheese, butter, frozen products, and others. Based on the geography, the global market segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The dairy packaging market has witnessed a prospective growth over the last few years. As per the MRFR analysis, the market is likely to retain the similar growth rate during the forecast period. In the report, the market is catogorized into the material which includes glass, paper & paperboard, plastics, and others.

Increasing usage of packaging across industries such as food & beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, and others, plastic packaging has become an essential part of usage. Moreover, owing to well-known properties such as high-cost benefits, lightweight nature, and plastic is widely accepted. Additionally, rising need for increased shelf life and consumer preferences towards convenient packing solutions, plastic packaging growing positively.

Regional Analysis of Global Dairy Packaging Market

Americas is the largest & fastest growing market for dairy packaging, followed by Europe & Asia Pacific due to increased demand for produce dairy products in all the forms in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is showing the fastest growth in the global dairy packaging market and is anticipated to project the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing disposable incomes and population, which fuels the demand for staple food in the region. Furthermore, the increased standard of living, ageing population leads the increased popularity of these market further. Moreover, higher disposable income in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia increases the purchasing power of customers. Hence, consumer dependence on processed, pre-cooked, and packed foods is likely to increase.

