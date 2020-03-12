Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market 2018 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

When daily fantasy first appeared, it was very much dismissed by the established fantasy businesses — both league hosts and content providers. The companies that dominated the season-long fantasy space for over a decade failed to leverage their position. As a result, they watched as two startups have surpassed unicorn status, encroaching on what should have been their market. Yahoo finally jumped into the fray with their launch, as did CBS via SportsLine.com.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports)

Loot Boxes

Others

Segmentation by application:

Teens

Adults

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

DraftKings

Dribble

FanDuel

FantasyDraft

Sportito

Yahoo!

Activision Blizzard

EA

Sony

Tencent

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size 2018-2023

2.1.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Segment by Type

2.2.1 DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports)

2.2.2 Loot Boxes

2.2.3 Skin Gambling

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Segment by Application

2.4.1 Teens

2.4.2 Adults

2.5 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

3 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Key Players

3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling

3.2 Key Players Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered

3.3 Key Players Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Funding/Investment Analysis

3.4 Funding/Investment

3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions

3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End Industry

3.5 Key Players Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Market Ranking

3.8 New Product/Technology Launches

3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions

4 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling by Regions

4.1 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Growth

…………..

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 DraftKings

10.1.1 Company Details

10.1.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered

10.1.3 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size

10.1.4 Main Business Overview

10.1.5 DraftKings News

10.2 Dribble

10.2.1 Company Details

10.2.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered

10.2.3 Dribble Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size

10.2.4 Main Business Overview

10.2.5 Dribble News

10.3 FanDuel

10.3.1 Company Details

10.3.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered

10.3.3 FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size

10.3.4 Main Business Overview

10.3.5 FanDuel News

10.4 FantasyDraft

10.4.1 Company Details

10.4.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered

10.4.3 FantasyDraft Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size

10.4.4 Main Business Overview

10.4.5 FantasyDraft News

10.5 Sportito

10.5.1 Company Details

10.5.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered

10.5.3 Sportito Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size

10.5.4 Main Business Overview

10.5.5 Sportito News

10.6 Yahoo!

10.6.1 Company Details

10.6.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered

10.6.3 Yahoo! Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size

10.6.4 Main Business Overview

10.6.5 Yahoo! News

10.7 Activision Blizzard

10.7.1 Company Details

10.7.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered

10.7.3 Activision Blizzard Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size

10.7.4 Main Business Overview

10.7.5 Activision Blizzard News

10.8 EA

10.8.1 Company Details

10.8.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered

10.8.3 EA Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size

10.8.4 Main Business Overview

10.8.5 EA News

10.9 Sony

10.9.1 Company Details

10.9.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered

10.9.3 Sony Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size

10.9.4 Main Business Overview

10.9.5 Sony News

10.10 Tencent

10.10.1 Company Details

10.10.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered

10.10.3 Tencent Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tencent News

……Continued

