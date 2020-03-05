D-Lactate Free Probiotics Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019 – 2029

D-Lactate Free Probiotics Market – Introduction

Not all strains in probiotics are beneficial for all, as some strains can bring more bad than good to the people struggling with specific sensitivities. Lactobacillus acidophilus is very helpful strain for gut as it produces lactic acid, however it can cause a problem for many individuals. Lactate is a derivative of the lactic acid, which is produced by Lactobacillus acidophilus, and is found in two forms l-lactate and d-lactate. Some people can’t metabolize d-lactate properly, and thus face health issues when large quantity of d-lactate is generated by gut bacteria.

D-Lactate is a by-product of the probiotic fermentation process, and may cause neurological problems in vulnerable people, mainly children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). This has further paved way for the production of d-lactate free probiotics formulas that are based on non-d-lactate producing probiotics. With the growing number of individuals susceptible to health issues caused by this lactate derivative, the d-lactate free probiotics market is expected to grow in the forthcoming years.

D-Lactate Free Probiotics Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in d-lactate free probiotics market are DowDuPont, Custom Probiotics, Greentech, Organic 3, Inc., UAS Laboratories,

Biogaia AB, Danone, Sabinsa, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen, Yakult Honsha, Synbiotech, Nestlé, and Biosearch Life. The key players in d-lactate free probiotics market are increasingly focusing on growing their presence through mergers & acquisitions and novel product developments.

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of d-lactate free probiotics market include:

A leading player in d-lactate free probiotics market, DuPont Nutrition & Health has completed the construction of a new probiotics fermentation unit at its Rochester facility. This novel unit is a part of a multiphase $100 million investment. With this hefty investment, the company aims at expanding probiotics capacity by nearly 70%, and improving its leadership in clinically documented probiotics portfolio.

Hansen, a global bioscience company, has formed a partnership with Prota Therapeutics, which is a leading developer of oral immunotherapies to prevent food allergies. Together the two companies will evaluate LGG®, the best documented probiotic strain worldwide, in a Phase III clinical trial to come up with peanut allergy treatment.

D-Lactate Free Probiotics Market Dynamics

Numerous Benefits & Multiple Applications in F&B Industry Driving Demand for Probiotics

Functional foods and dietary supplements are increasingly gaining traction due to their numerous nutritional and health benefits. Rapidly increasing consumer health concerns and awareness about the benefits of good microbes and gut health are some of the key drivers of the probiotics market. The sedentary and busy work schedules of a growing part of population, coupled with the unhealthy eating habits, are leading to increased digestive and other related health issues. The manifold health benefits of probiotics to humans, such as improved mental health, balanced gut microflora, treatment & prevention of certain digestive disorders, are accelerating growth in probiotics market. A proliferating probiotics industry will further underpin gains in d-lactate free probiotics market.

Growing Awareness about Potential Health Impact of D-Lactate to Create Opportunities for Stakeholders

D-lactate encephalopathy is a rare but a serious condition that usually occurs in people with short bowel syndrome condition. D-lactate free probiotics is generally recommended for people with autism, small bacteria overgrowth, and histamine issues. With these patients rapidly becoming aware of health impact of d-lactate-producing stains, the adoption of d-Lactate free probiotics is growing among them. Consequently, d-lactate free probiotics manufactures are significantly focusing on people with short bowel syndrome condition and autism to grow their sales. This, in turn, is driving growth in d-lactate free probiotics market.

Growing Customer-Specific Needs Prompting Stakeholders to Invest in Custom Probiotics

Amid the growing competition in the probiotics market, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing custom probiotics, such as d-lactate free products to cater to the burgeoning customer specific needs. Companies are adopting unique strategies and incorporating technology to develop unparalleled, superior probiotics that support a healthy digestion. They are focusing on creating variants that don’t contain gluten, sugar, soy, casein, dairy, yeast, flavors, preservatives, FOS, inulin, artificial colors, or any engineered or Genetically Modified ingredients. Furthermore, as temperature plays a vital role in the stability of probiotics, stakeholders are working on temperature stable probiotics, which promise minimal loss of potency without refrigeration or ice for some weeks.

D-Lactate Free Probiotics Market: Segmentation

Based on ingredient type, the d-lactate free probiotics market is segmented into:

Bacteria

Yeast

Based on function, the d-lactate free probiotics market is segmented into:

Regular Use

Preventive Healthcare

Therapeutics

Based on application, the d-lactate free probiotics market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Based on distribution channel, the d-lactate free probiotics market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Online

