Cytology and HPV Testing Market would Expand at a Sluggish CAGR of 2.9% over the Forecast Period from 2016 to 2024

Cytology and HPV Testing Market: Snapshot

Over the years, the level of awareness among the global population regarding the various types of cancer has increased tremendously. The significance of early detection and diagnosis is not lost on them, resulting in the increased adoption of screening tests such as cytology and human papillomavirus (HPV) testing.

The global market for cytology and HPV testing is presented with a host of sustained growth opportunities arising mainly from several emerging economies, where factors such as rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and a strong local manufacturing base serve as major advantages. In addition to this, these markets still have immense scope for growth, unlike the near-saturated markets in developed countries.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cytology-hpv-testing-market.html

Low-cost Labor in APAC a Major Attraction for Cytology and HPV Testing Cos

The cytology and HPV testing market can be geographically segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is by far the largest market for cytology and HPV testing accounting for a 52.5% share in 2015. This can be attributed to the rising incidence of HPV infections and cervical cancer, the increasing number of awareness programs by government and private organizations, and the availability of technologically advanced diagnostic test kits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that an estimated 79 million people in the U.S. are infected with HPV, with around 14 million people newly infected each year. Each year, more than 11,000 women in the country are diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2216

The rising adoption of cytology and HPV testing is driven by the same factors as those fueling the North America market. In addition to these, the soaring demand for advanced imaging modalities and sensitive screening tests such as liquid-based cytology are anticipated to further accelerate the Europe market. Germany is the largest contributor to the Europe cytology and HPV testing market owing to the recent introduction and enhancement of various new technologies in the field of diagnostics. Government screening programs have also favorably benefited this regional market.

Emerging as one of the most attractive destinations for cytology and HPV testing as well as for the manufacturing of testing kits and systems, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness immense growth during the forecast period. Thanks to the availability of low-cost and highly-skilled IT labor, leading companies such as Qiagen N.V. and Hologic Corporation have been setting up shop in APAC to capitalize on the opportunities presented by this region.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2216

Although the RoW segment is also anticipated to witness a rise in the demand for cytology and HPV testing, especially in Africa, the narrow distribution network as well as the low awareness and adoption rate in several underdeveloped regions are likely to hamper market growth.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com