Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market is projected to reach 9090 Million US$ by 2025

This report presents the worldwide Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell.

Cylindrical lithium ion battery industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, Korea and China. Among them, Japan output value accounted for more than 36.33% of the total output value of global cylindrical lithium ion battery in 2016. Panasonic (Sanyo) is the world leading manufacturer in global cylindrical lithium ion battery market with the market share of 50.36%, in terms of revenue.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the cylindrical lithium ion battery raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of cylindrical lithium ion battery.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery market was valued at 7610 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 9090 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Eastman

Panasonic(Sanyo)

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sony

Johnson Controls

Hitachi

Tianjin Lishen

Hefei Guoxuan

Shenzhen Auto-Energy

OptimumNano

DLG Electronics

Zhuoneng New Energy

CHAM BATTERY

Padre Electronic

Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Breakdown Data by Type

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Power Banks

Laptop Battery Packs

Electric Vehicles

Flashlights

Cordless Power Tools

Others

Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

