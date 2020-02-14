Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2023

Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market analysis is provided for the global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market. “Cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM) is an organic compound with formula C6H10 (CH2OH)2. It is a reactive diol having a cycloaliphatic structure containing two primary hydroxyl sites. Commercial samples consist of a mixture of cis and trans isomers, as seen for other disubstituted derivatives of cyclohexane. It is commonly used to make saturated and unsaturated polyester resins.”.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Eastman, SK NJC, Kangheng Chemical, Feixiang Group And More……
Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment by Type, covers
Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into
The scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Global market demand is more than supply, as there are mainly four suppliers, and their capacity is also not easy to expand at a fast rate. USA is the largest regional market for cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM), with production exceeding 125 K MT in 2015.In application, CHDM downstream is wide and recently CHDM has acquired increasing significance in various fields of polyester materials and others. Globally, the CHDM market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyester materials which accounts for nearly 92.48% of total downstream consumption of CHDM in global in 2015.The worldwide market for Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 1350 million US$ in 2023, from 1070 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.
Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Key questions answered in the report:
What will the market growth rate of the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market in 2023?
What are the key factors driving the global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market?
Who are the key manufacturers in the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market space?
What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market?
Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market?
What are the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market?
