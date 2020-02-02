Cycling Clothing Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Cycling Clothing is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cycling Clothing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

USA was the largest regional market for Cycling Clothing, with revenue USD 1174 million in 2017. It is further expected to grow due to more and more people pay attention to healthy lifestyles. In addition, China is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 21.57% from 2017 to 2024.

The worldwide market for Cycling Clothing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 3940 million US$ in 2023, from 2540 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Jaggad

Pearl Izumi

GIANT

CCN Sport

Mysenlan

JAKROO

Spakct

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cycling Clothing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Professional Cycling Apparel

1.2.2 Amateur Cycling Apparel

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Male Cyclists

1.3.2 Female Cyclists

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Adidas

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cycling Clothing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Adidas Cycling Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Nike

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cycling Clothing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Nike Cycling Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Specialized Bicycle

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cycling Clothing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Specialized Bicycle Cycling Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 MERIDA

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cycling Clothing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 MERIDA Cycling Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 TREK

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cycling Clothing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 TREK Cycling Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Capo

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cycling Clothing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Capo Cycling Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)



