Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Market is Likely to Increase at a Significantly High CAGR during Forecast Period 2018-2028

Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor function as tumor suppressor proteins by inhibiting the enzyme cyclin-dependent kinase. The enzyme cyclin-dependent kinase controls cell cycle progression, transcription, mRNA processing, and differentiation. Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor arrest cell cycle at the G1 phase leading to mitosis. Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors are employed in the treatment of cancers by preventing over proliferation of cancer cells. Cyclin-dependent kinase are very active in most cancers which is rational to the use of cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor as anti-cancer agents.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Market Drivers and Restraints The growing demand generated due to increasing incidence of cancers owing to increasing exposure to risk factors such as carcinogens, sedentary lifestyles, substance abuse, pollution and others is driving a large market. According to the national cancer institute, prostate cancer accounted for 164,690 new cases in 2018 accounting for 9.5 % of all new cancer cases. The American Cancer Society’s estimates that about 63,340 new cases of kidney cancer are likely to occur in the United States in 2018. The estimates for bladder cancer are about 81,190 new cases likely to occur in the United States in 2018. The growing geriatric population provides a strong impulse for the growth of the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor market. The number of people aged 60 years or older is expected to rise from 900 million to 2 billion between 2015 and 2050, representing a growth from 12% to 22% of the total global population, according to recent World Health Organization report. Thus a large cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor market is well evident even to an untrained eye.

A strong developmental pipeline is another driver of the market. There are more than 10 cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors under clinical trials of which Trilaciclib shows great promise.

However the constraints such as high cost of treatment, and nascent stage of technology owing to poor understanding of cell cycle is hampering the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor market. The poor selectivity of cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor is another hindrance to their adoption.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Market: Segmentation To gain a bird’s eye view of the global cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor market, the report is segmented on the spectrum, valve type, and region. Based on the spectrum, the global cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor market can be segmented as, Broad CDK inhibitors, Specific CDK inhibitors, Multiple target inhibitors

Based on the formulation, the global Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor market can be segmented as, Inhaled, Tablet, Liquid, Injectable

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Market: Regional Wise Outlook The global cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor market can be classified into the following region: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America, led by the U.S., is expected to drive the largest market share owing to the large incidence of cancer, attractive reimbursement large healthcare expenditure, and large per capita income.

The Asia Pacific cyclin-dependent kinase Inhibitor market excluding Japan is projected to expand and dominate the scene in the near future, owing to the growing healthcare.

China and India are anticipated to account for the major share of the Asia Pacific cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor market growth. Germany, France and the U.K., are projected to be the largest drivers of the Europe cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor market. The Middle East and Africa cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor market is anticipated to be dominated by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Market: Market Participants Some of the major vendors operating in the global cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor market are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, R&D Systems, Inc. and others

The global cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

