Cycle Computer Global Market 2018: Key Players – Garmin, CatEye, Pioneer Electronics, VDO Cyclecomputers, Sigma Sport

Cycle Computer Industry

Description

A Cycle Computer is a device mounted on a bicycle that calculates and displays trip information, similar to the instruments in the dashboard of a car. The computer with display, or head unit, usually is attached to the handlebar for easy viewing. Cycle computers help you make the most of your time on the bike and are a great training tool, they have many functions including speed, distance, maximum speed, average speed and some even feature cadence (pedal revolutions). Trying to keep your average speed a bit higher or finish a familiar route in a new record time will give you the inspiration needed to push harder, get fitter and achieve that goal. If you commute on the same route every day, a computer injects a bit of interest. Cordless computers are easier to fit and look neater on the bike, meaning no messy cables to try and tidy up. If you’re serious about improving your fitness, a computer with a cadence function will really help and these often read from the rear wheel, allowing them to be used with a turbo trainer.

The global Cycle Computer market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Garmin

CatEye

Pioneer Electronics

VDO Cyclecomputers

Sigma Sport

Bryton Inc

Bioninc

Polar

VETTA

Raleigh

BBB Cycling

KNOG

Topeak Inc.

Giant Bicycles

O-synce

Trek Bicycle

Wahoo Fitness

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Wired Computer

Wireless Computer

Wireless & GPS Computer

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Mountain Bike

Road Bike

Others

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Cycle Computer Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Cycle Computer Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Wired Computer

2.1.2 Wireless Computer

2.1.3 Wireless & GPS Computer

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Mountain Bike

3.1.2 Road Bike

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Garmin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 CatEye (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Pioneer Electronics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 VDO Cyclecomputers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Sigma Sport (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Bryton Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Bioninc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Polar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 VETTA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Raleigh (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 BBB Cycling (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 KNOG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Topeak Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Giant Bicycles (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 O-synce (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Trek Bicycle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Wahoo Fitness (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

