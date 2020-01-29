CYBER SECURITY OF SECURITY SERVICES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary

In 2018, the global Cyber Security of Security Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cyber Security of Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber Security of Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FireEye

Herjavec Group

Forcepoint

EY

Mimecast

Lockheed Martin

Sophos

Symantec

Sera-Brynn

Clearwater Compliance

IBM Security

Cisco

Raytheon Cyber

BAE Systems

Digital Defense

Rapid7

Thycotic

DFLabs

CyberArk

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Operational Service

Education and Training

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Education

Enterprise

Financial

Medical

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cyber Security of Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cyber Security of Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cyber Security of Security Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Consulting Services

1.4.3 Implementation Services

1.4.4 Operational Service

1.4.5 Education and Training

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Enterprise

1.5.5 Financial

1.5.6 Medical

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size

2.2 Cyber Security of Security Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cyber Security of Security Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cyber Security of Security Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cyber Security of Security Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cyber Security of Security Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 FireEye

12.1.1 FireEye Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction

12.1.4 FireEye Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 FireEye Recent Development

12.2 Herjavec Group

12.2.1 Herjavec Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction

12.2.4 Herjavec Group Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Herjavec Group Recent Development

12.3 Forcepoint

12.3.1 Forcepoint Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction

12.3.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Forcepoint Recent Development

12.4 EY

12.4.1 EY Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction

12.4.4 EY Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 EY Recent Development

12.5 Mimecast

12.5.1 Mimecast Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction

12.5.4 Mimecast Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Mimecast Recent Development

12.6 FireEye

12.6.1 FireEye Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction

12.6.4 FireEye Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 FireEye Recent Development

12.7 Lockheed Martin

12.7.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction

12.7.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.8 Sophos

12.8.1 Sophos Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction

12.8.4 Sophos Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Sophos Recent Development

12.9 Symantec

12.9.1 Symantec Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction

12.9.4 Symantec Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.10 Sera-Brynn

12.10.1 Sera-Brynn Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction

12.10.4 Sera-Brynn Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Sera-Brynn Recent Development

12.11 Clearwater Compliance

12.12 IBM Security

12.13 Cisco

12.14 Raytheon Cyber

12.15 BAE Systems

12.16 Digital Defense

12.17 Rapid7

12.18 Thycotic

12.19 DFLabs

12.20 CyberArk

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

