Cyber Security Market Analysis Trends and Future Prospects

According to new research published by Polaris Market Research, the Cyber Security market is anticipated to reach over USD 269 billion by 2026. In 2017, the enterprise segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.
The growing need for protection of sensitive data and increasing cyber terrorism has boosted the adoption of cyber security solutions. The rising penetration of mobile devices and the increasing trend of BYOD further support the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing demand for cyber security solutions from small and medium enterprises has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with the growing demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions would accelerate the growth of the cyber security market. However, However, the growing use of pirated cybersecurity solutions and complexities associated with device security hinder the market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.
The cases of cyber-attacks in the healthcare sector have increased significantly over the years. The high demand for electronic health records in the black market has resulted in numerous cyber-attacks. The healthcare sector is prone to cyber-attacks owing to a limited budget allocation by healthcare institutions for cybersecurity. The healthcare sector is dominated by small practices and rural hospitals, which lack the resources for investment in cybersecurity, thereby increasing risks of cyber-attacks. However, the introduction of affordable cybersecurity solutions for the healthcare sector, increasing awareness, and growing incidences of cyber-attacks are expected to promote the adoption of cybersecurity in this sector.
North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017 and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increase in the number of cyber-attacks and the growing trend of BYOD drive the market growth in the region. The growing penetration of mobile devices and technological advancements further support market growth in the region. The increasing spending on data protection in BFSI and defense sectors in the region further promote market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing need for data privacy across various industries in the developing countries of the region.
The end-users in Cyber Security market include BFSI, IT & Telecom, healthcare, retail, defense and government, travel and hospitality, and others. In 2017, the defense and government segment accounted for the highest market share owing to the increasing need to protect sensitive data and avoid cyber-attacks. The growing government spending to provide enhanced cybersecurity to the public sector and increasing implementation of cybersecurity installations in the defense sector, especially in developing countries, supports the market growth in this sector. The increasing adoption of cloud-based cybersecurity in this sector is expected to support market growth in the coming years.
The well-known companies profiled in the report include Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., BAE Systems Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Intel Security, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint Inc., LogRhythm Inc., IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., and Centrify Corporation among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.
Table of Contents
1. Overview and Scope
1.1. Research goal & scope
1.2. Research assumptions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Primary data sources
1.3.2. Secondary data sources
1.4. Key takeaway
1.5. Stakeholders
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Segmentation
3. Cyber Security Market Insights
3.1. Cyber Security – Industry snapshot
3.2. Cyber Security – Ecosystem analysis
3.3. Cyber Security Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Cyber Security – Market Forces
3.3.1.1. Cyber Security Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.2. Cyber Security Market Restraint/Challenges analysis
3.3.1.3. Cyber Security Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force
3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier
3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer
3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute
3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant
3.3.2.5. Degree of competition
3.3.3. Cyber Security Market PEST Analysis, 2017
3.3.4. Cyber Security Market Value Chain Analysis
3.3.5. Cyber Security Industry Trends
3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis
4. Cyber Security Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. Enterprise security
4.3. Network Security
4.4. Application Security
4.5. Endpoint security
4.6. Others
5. Cyber Security Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Deployment Model
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. On-Premise
5.3. Cloud-Based
6. Cyber Security Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End-User
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. BFSI
6.3. IT & Telecom
6.4. Healthcare
6.5. Retail
6.6. Defense and Government
6.7. Travel and Hospitality
6.8. Others
7. Cyber Security Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Organization
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Large Enterprises
7.3. Small and Medium Businesses
8. Cyber Security Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Solution
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Encryption
8.3. Unified Threat Management
8.4. Identity and Access Management
8.5. Data Loss Prevention
8.6. Antivirus/Anti-Malware
8.7. Risk and Compliance Management
8.8. Disaster Recovery
8.9. Others
9. Cyber Security Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Component
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Solutions
9.3. Services
10. Cyber Security Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. North America
10.2.1. U.S.
10.2.2. Canada
10.2.3. Mexico
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Germany
10.3.2. UK
10.3.3. France
10.3.4. Italy
10.3.5. Rest of Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.4.1. China
10.4.2. India
10.4.3. Japan
10.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5. Latin America
10.5.1. Brazil
10.6. Middle East & Africa
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Cisco Systems Inc.
11.1.1. Overview
11.1.2. Financials
11.1.3. Product Benchmarking
11.1.4. Recent Developments
11.2. Symantec Corporation
11.2.1. Overview
11.2.2. Financials
11.2.3. Product Benchmarking
11.2.4. Recent Developments
11.3. BAE Systems Inc.
11.3.1. Overview
11.3.2. Financials
11.3.3. Product Benchmarking
11.3.4. Recent Developments
11.4. EMC Corporation
11.4.1. Overview
11.4.2. Financials
11.4.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.4. Recent Developments
11.5. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
11.5.1. Overview
11.5.2. Financials
11.5.3. Product Benchmarking
11.5.4. Recent Developments
11.6. Intel Security
11.6.1. Overview
11.6.2. Financials
11.6.3. Product Benchmarking
Continue…
