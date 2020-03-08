Cyber Security Insurance 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025

Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Description:
Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities.
Rise in cyber data breaches and increasing adoption of cloud-based services are a few factors driving the growth of cyber security insurance market, whereas, high costs is inhibiting its growth.
In 2018, the global Cyber Security Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cyber Security Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber Security Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
XL
AIG
Berkshire Hathaway
Zurich Insurance
Chubb
AON
Bin Insurer
Lockton
Security Scorecard
Allianz
Munich Re
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Retail
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cyber Security Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cyber Security Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cyber Security Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
