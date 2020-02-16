Cyber Security for Oil & Gas 2018 Global Market Key Players – Honeywell International, Intel Security, Symantec Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Cyber Security for Oil & Gas market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell International
Intel Security
Symantec Corporation
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
IBM
Cisco Systems
Microsoft Corporation
Siemens AG
BMC Software
CA Technologies
Dell Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Waterfall Security Solutions
Rapid7, Inc.
Fireeye, Inc.
Trend Micro, Inc.
Sophos Ltd.
Request For Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3357648-global-cybe…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Exploration and Drilling
Refining and Storage Area
Pipeline and Transportation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3357648-global-cyber-secur…
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Network Security
1.4.3 Endpoint Security
1.4.4 Application Security
1.4.5 Cloud Security
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Exploration and Drilling
1.5.3 Refining and Storage Area
1.5.4 Pipeline and Transportation
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Size
2.2 Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
https://www.openpr.com/news/1217651/Cyber-Security-for-Oil-Gas-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-Honeywell-International-Intel-Security-Symantec-Corporation-Hewlett-Packard-Enterprise-IBM-Cisco-Systems-Microsoft-Corporation-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2025.html
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Honeywell International
12.1.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Introduction
12.1.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.2 Intel Security
12.2.1 Intel Security Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Introduction
12.2.4 Intel Security Revenue in Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Intel Security Recent Development
12.3 Symantec Corporation
12.3.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Introduction
12.3.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Introduction
12.4.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Revenue in Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Address:
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India