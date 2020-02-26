CYBER SECURITY AS A SERVICE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY APPLICATIONS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Cyber security as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber security as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
In the current times when digitalization of operations and internal networks has become the prime agenda of enterprises across all industries globally, cyber security has become an important part in every industry due to complex network environments, advanced technology adoption, and growing IT infrastructure.
In 2017, the global Cyber security as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
MCAFEE
Trend Micro
Cisco
Fortinet
Panda Security
Ciphercloud
Zscaler
Alert Logic
Radware
Armor
AT&T
BAE Systems
Capgemini
Choice CyberSecurity
Transputec
BlackStratus
FireEye
LookingGlass
Optiv
TCS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Enterprise Security
Endpoint Security
Cloud Security
Network Security
Application Security
Market segment by Application, split into
IT and Telecom
Retail
BFSI
Healthcare
Defense/Government
Automotive
Education
Oil and Gas
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cyber security as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cyber security as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
