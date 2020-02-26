CYBER SECURITY AS A SERVICE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY APPLICATIONS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on the global Cyber security as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber security as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

In the current times when digitalization of operations and internal networks has become the prime agenda of enterprises across all industries globally, cyber security has become an important part in every industry due to complex network environments, advanced technology adoption, and growing IT infrastructure.

In 2017, the global Cyber security as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

MCAFEE

Trend Micro

Cisco

Fortinet

Panda Security

Ciphercloud

Zscaler

Alert Logic

Radware

Armor

AT&T

BAE Systems

Capgemini

Choice CyberSecurity

Transputec

BlackStratus

FireEye

LookingGlass

Optiv

TCS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Defense/Government

Automotive

Education

Oil and Gas

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cyber security as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cyber security as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

