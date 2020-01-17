Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Cyber (Liability) Insurance Industry

This report focuses on the global Cyber (Liability) Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber (Liability) Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Cyber (Liability) Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Lloyd

Berkshire Hathaway

AXA

Allianz

Japan Post Holdings

Assicurazioni Generali

Prudential Plc

China Life Insurance

Ping An Insurance

Legal & General Group

Munich Re

Cyence

Lemonade

Oscar

PolicyGenius

Safeshare

SimpleSurance

SynerScope

Trov

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Property Security Insurance

Information Security Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defence

IT and Tech Services

Retail

Banking & Financial Services

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cyber (Liability) Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cyber (Liability) Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Property Security Insurance

1.4.3 Information Security Insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defence

1.5.3 IT and Tech Services

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Banking & Financial Services

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size

2.2 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cyber (Liability) Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cyber (Liability) Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cyber (Liability) Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Key Players in China

7.3 China Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Key Players in India

10.3 India Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cyber (Liability) Insurance Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Lloyd

12.1.1 Lloyd Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Lloyd Revenue in Cyber (Liability) Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Lloyd Recent Development

12.2 Berkshire Hathaway

12.2.1 Berkshire Hathaway Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 Berkshire Hathaway Revenue in Cyber (Liability) Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Berkshire Hathaway Recent Development

12.3 AXA

12.3.1 AXA Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 AXA Revenue in Cyber (Liability) Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 AXA Recent Development

12.4 Allianz

12.4.1 Allianz Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Allianz Revenue in Cyber (Liability) Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.5 Japan Post Holdings

12.5.1 Japan Post Holdings Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 Japan Post Holdings Revenue in Cyber (Liability) Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Japan Post Holdings Recent Development

12.6 Assicurazioni Generali

12.6.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Cyber (Liability) Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development

12.7 Prudential Plc

12.7.1 Prudential Plc Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Prudential Plc Revenue in Cyber (Liability) Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Prudential Plc Recent Development

12.8 China Life Insurance

12.8.1 China Life Insurance Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Cyber (Liability) Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development

12.9 Ping An Insurance

12.9.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Cyber (Liability) Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development

12.10 Legal & General Group

12.10.1 Legal & General Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cyber (Liability) Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Legal & General Group Revenue in Cyber (Liability) Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Legal & General Group Recent Development

12.11 Munich Re

12.12 Cyence

12.13 Lemonade

12.14 Oscar

12.15 PolicyGenius

12.16 Safeshare

12.17 SimpleSurance

12.18 SynerScope

12.19 Trov

Continued….

